Klea Marie Wentworth Mastine

Klea Marie Wentworth Mastine Obituary
Passed away August 30, 2019 at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Howard Mastine and the late Gordon Miller. Mourned by her loving family from western Canada of Robert and Sherry, Brian and Carol, Kent, Christy and Kevin, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by grandson Maclean and great-granddaughter Trinity. Also lovingly remembered by her stepchildren Linda and Robert, Wanda and Wilton, Brian and Lucy, Peter and Tina and all their families. Also remembered by nephews and nieces from the Leckie and Wentworth families, as well as her sister-in-law Pricilla Wentworth and Blanche Mastine and many dear friends.
Cremation has taken place as per her wishes and a graveside service will be held October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Danville Protestant cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Sept. 6 to Oct. 2, 2019
