At the Coaticook hospital, on October 22nd, 2020, passed away Mr. Lance Paxton at the age of 68. Husband of Barbara McCormick.

Visitations: Friday, October 30th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 31st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St-Edmond Church.

He leaves to mourn his loving wife Barbara and their children Paul (Nathalie), Katrina and Lana (Allan), his grandchildren Shawn (Chanel), Jeremy, Gabriel, Melissa, Mackenzee, Zackary and Riley. His brothers and sisters: Patricia (the late Jean-Guy), Bernard (Sharon), Steve (France), Rodney (Patricia), Patrick (France), Andrew (Rachel), Jerry (late Lorette, Ginette), Luke (Suzanne), Mark (Julie) and Carol (Benoit). His sister-in-law Laura (Barry), brother-in-law Jeffery (Louise). Predeceased by his parents Bernard Paxton and Geraldine Smith, brother Wayne (Manon), daughter-in-law Caroline Dubois, father and mother-in-law Don and June McCormick, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Kathy McCormick (Dave). He also leaves to mourn his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.





