1/1
Lance Paxton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Coaticook hospital, on October 22nd, 2020, passed away Mr. Lance Paxton at the age of 68. Husband of Barbara McCormick.
Visitations: Friday, October 30th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 31st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St-Edmond Church.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife Barbara and their children Paul (Nathalie), Katrina and Lana (Allan), his grandchildren Shawn (Chanel), Jeremy, Gabriel, Melissa, Mackenzee, Zackary and Riley. His brothers and sisters: Patricia (the late Jean-Guy), Bernard (Sharon), Steve (France), Rodney (Patricia), Patrick (France), Andrew (Rachel), Jerry (late Lorette, Ginette), Luke (Suzanne), Mark (Julie) and Carol (Benoit). His sister-in-law Laura (Barry), brother-in-law Jeffery (Louise). Predeceased by his parents Bernard Paxton and Geraldine Smith, brother Wayne (Manon), daughter-in-law Caroline Dubois, father and mother-in-law Don and June McCormick, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Kathy McCormick (Dave). He also leaves to mourn his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved