Larry passed away at home on September 16 with his wife Daphne by his side. He is survived by his mother Thelma, his brothers Bruce (Brenda), Maris (Norah) and Kevin (Laura). He was predeceased by his father Lawrence. Larry was the proud father of Shane and Dina (Mathieu) and "Bubba" to his much-loved grandsons Max, Luca and Sacha. He also leaves behind his companion, Sammy the cat. Larry is also survived by nieces Lisa, Nuala, Cortney and Kelsey and nephews Robert and Seamus. At his request, there will be no service or visitation.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019