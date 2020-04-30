Laurence (Larry) Huff
1932-2020
Larry passed peacefully, of natural causes, April 27th at the Foyer Richmond. Husband of Dorothy Sewell. Loving father to Sherry (Spencer), loving gramps to Jordan (Jil), loving father to Terry (Kathy), loving grandpa to Adam (Emily) and Lindsey and loving great grampa to Grayson, Ellie and Brody. He will be sadly missed by his good friends Reg and family and many nieces and nephews.
Enormous gratitude to the Wales Home and major kudos to the Foyer Richmond for the end of life care.
Donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Wales Home Foundation.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
