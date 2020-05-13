On Monday, May 11, 2020 Larry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Larry was a longstanding member of the Stanstead Community. He was a member of the Stanstead Fire Department from 1968-1994, he served as Fire Chief for many of those years. He was also an Emergency Medical Technician for Stanstead Ambulance from 1976-2003. After several years as a Drafter for Butterfields Larry joined the Stanstead College family in 1978 in many capacities, most notably as Director of Maintenance and later within their transportation department. His interaction with students went beyond those responsibilities, as he was active in many student programs including Bronze Medallion Certifications, first aid/CPR and the outdoor club amongst others.



Larry was born in Newport, Vermont on November 20, 1942 he was predeceased by his father Richard Reynolds, his mother Margaret Jenkins and his brother Gordon (Anna). He is survived by his half-brother Stephen (Faye) and his stepbrother Randy. His soulmate Louise and her children Melodee, Randy and Pam and her grandchildren Nicolas, Aiden, Logan and Noah. He is also survived by his children Kevin, Lori and Keri and his grandchildren Sean, Matthew, Valerie, Meagan, Kaleb and Gabriel and their grandmother and lifelong friend Vicki and many friends too numerous to mention. Larry was a good man and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.



