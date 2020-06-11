Lennox Beland
1946-2020
After a courageous battle with cancer, Len passed away at CHUS Hotel-Dieu in Sherbrooke, on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Beloved husband of Judith Custeau and father of Thomas (Karine) and Jason, brother-in-law of Barb Custeau (Doug Sullivan) and uncle to Lynzey (Seb) and Kody (Vicky).
As per Len's wishes a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
