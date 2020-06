After a courageous battle with cancer, Len passed away at CHUS Hotel-Dieu in Sherbrooke, on Friday, June 5, 2020.Beloved husband of Judith Custeau and father of Thomas (Karine) and Jason, brother-in-law of Barb Custeau (Doug Sullivan) and uncle to Lynzey (Seb) and Kody (Vicky).As per Len's wishes a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.