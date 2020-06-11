After a courageous battle with cancer, Len passed away at CHUS Hotel-Dieu in Sherbrooke, on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Beloved husband of Judith Custeau and father of Thomas (Karine) and Jason, brother-in-law of Barb Custeau (Doug Sullivan) and uncle to Lynzey (Seb) and Kody (Vicky).
As per Len's wishes a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.
Beloved husband of Judith Custeau and father of Thomas (Karine) and Jason, brother-in-law of Barb Custeau (Doug Sullivan) and uncle to Lynzey (Seb) and Kody (Vicky).
As per Len's wishes a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.