Following a long battle with leukemia, on November 18th.
Son of the late Rowland Selby and Myrtle Stowe, beloved spouse of Debbie Hornig, he will be missed by his brother Celand Selby (Suzanne), sister Corinne Simonds (Bill), sisters-in-law Dodi and Dianne, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by sister Margaret 'Bunny' Moore.
Tom was born in Sweetsburg, Quebec, and attended Cowansville High School. He was always athletic, participating in track, basketball, and ski racing. He also loved music, and playing his guitar.
The family lived in Dunham, surrounded by Selby family history and enjoyed summers on Selby Lake where Tom water skied with friends, and began a lifelong love of sailing. In later years skiing, squash, and golf with his buddies, and chats with the "boys" breakfast group were favourite activities.
After graduating from Concordia University, Tom moved into banking & trade finance at CBRS (Mtl), Export Development Corporation (Ottawa), The Royal Bank of Canada (Toronto) before returning to the family firm Small Brothers
Evaporators in Dunham. On selling the company, he worked at Landes Canada (Granby) before starting his own renovation business. He and Debbie renovated an old farm house in Brome, Quebec, which was a great joy of his, and both became active in the local community. Tom
was very community minded: he was one of the original volunteers for the Adaptive Sports Foundation at Owl's Head, active for 23 years. He was treasurer of the Masonic lodge no.35 for over twenty years. He was very dedicated to Brome Village, where he was mayor for 18 years, until his death.
The family would like to thank the incredible teams that helped throughout his long illness: the hematology/oncology team at CHUS Fleurimont, the BMP day medicine and CLSC. If you wish, donations would be appreciated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.llscanada.org and/or The Adaptive Sports Foundation www.sportsadaptes.ca
A Celebration of Tom's life will be held in the spring, and will be announced then.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 3, 2019