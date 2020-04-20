|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Résidence Riviera of Laval, on April 16, 2020, at the age of 76, beloved life partner of Mrs. Claudette Vandal, resident of Laval.
He leaves to mourn his children, Normand and Mélanie, his grandchildren, Tatiana and Mikaël, his sister Thérèse (Ronald Giguère), as well as many other relatives and friends.
Celebration will take place at a later date.
Information will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Québec would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral complex.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
COMPLEXE FUNÉRAIRE
GIRARDOT & MÉNARD
470, rue Dufferin, Granby QC
PHONE: 450-372-4498
FAX: 450-372-2738
[email protected]
Member of the C.T.Q.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 21, 2020