Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Léonard Désilets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Léonard Désilets


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Léonard Désilets Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Résidence Riviera of Laval, on April 16, 2020, at the age of 76, beloved life partner of Mrs. Claudette Vandal, resident of Laval.
He leaves to mourn his children, Normand and Mélanie, his grandchildren, Tatiana and Mikaël, his sister Thérèse (Ronald Giguère), as well as many other relatives and friends.
Celebration will take place at a later date.
Information will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Québec would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral complex.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to:

COMPLEXE FUNÉRAIRE
GIRARDOT & MÉNARD
470, rue Dufferin, Granby QC
PHONE: 450-372-4498
FAX: 450-372-2738
[email protected]
Member of the C.T.Q.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Léonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -