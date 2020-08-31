Passed away peacefully at the Résidence Riviera of Laval, on April 16, 2020, at the age of 76, beloved life partner of Mrs. Claudette Vandal, resident of Laval.

He leaves to mourn his children, Normand and Mélanie, his grandchildren, Tatiana and Mikaël, his sister Thérèse (Ronald Giguère), as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive condolences Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at the COMPLEXE FUNÉRAIRE GIRARDOT & MÉNARD, 470, RUE DUFFERIN.

The funeral will be held on this Saturday, September 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the St-Francois-Xavier church, 650 rue Shefford, Bromont, J2L 1C1.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Québec would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral complex.



