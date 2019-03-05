|
Passed away at home (Le Renaissance Manoir St-Francis) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his 95th year.
Husband of Geraldine Knutson for 72 years. Father of Judy (Chris Bean), Joni (Gary Prucha), Leonard/Bud (Diane Salois), Jill (Walter Wantola). Uncle to Cheryl Swallow-Hooper. Grandfather to Micheal, Jeffery, Jennifer, Leonard/Preston, Genevieve, Kristina, Walter/Gregory. Great-grandfather to Sierra, Grace, Hannah, Briana, Joshua, Ryan, Londynn, Leonard/Hudson, Dawson, Lachlan & Ava.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a service and celebration of his life to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to Lennoxville Community Aide, Meals On Wheels North Hatley, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 6, 2019