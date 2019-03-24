Home

Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Leonard Swallow


1924 - 2019 Obituary
Leonard Swallow Obituary
Passed away at home (Le Renaissance Manoir St-Francis) on Tuesday, ­February 26, 2019 in his 95th year. 
Husband of Geraldine Knutson for 72 years. Father of Judy (Chris Bean), Joni (Gary Prucha), Leonard/Bud (Diane ­Salois), Jill (Walter Wantola). Uncle to Cheryl Swallow-Hooper. Grandfather to Micheal, Jeffery, Jennifer, Leonard/Preston, Genevieve, Kristina, Walter/Gregory. Great-grandfather to Sierra, Grace, Hannah, Briana, Joshua, Ryan, Londynn, Leonard/Hudson, ­Dawson, Lachlan & Ava. 
Visitation will be held at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a service and celebration of his life to follow at 2 p.m. 
In lieu of flowers donations to Lennoxville Community Aide, Meals On Wheels North Hatley, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
