It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Léopold Lacroix on February 25, 2020, at the age of 82, loving husband of Gisèle Roy from Stanstead. He was predeceased by his first wife Pauline Goodsell.
Besides his wife, Mr. Lacroix leaves his children: Christiane, Marc and Guy (Michèle Lagueux); his grandchildren: Patricia Lacroix and Brad Charlebois, Samanta, Christopher and Philip Mercer and Catherine Patry-Lacroix as well as his sisters: Jeannine and Yolande. He was predeceased by his brothers Gérard and Roger. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, many other close relatives and dear friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, J0B 3E0, on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. A celebration of life will follow.
The family wishes to thank the staff from Ambulance Stanstead and the CSSS Memphremagog for their services.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 100-2630, rue King Ouest, Sherbrooke, QC, J1J 2H1, or to the Foundation of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 2, 2020