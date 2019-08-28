Home

Peacefully at the CHUS ­Fleurimont on Tuesday, Aug­ust 27th in his 80th year. Beloved husband of the late Judith Cutler. Dear father of Lori (Neil), Trudy (Gary), late Kevin, Sue-Lane (Perry), Sherry (Doug) and Becky (Todd). Son of the late Cyril and Elsie Drew. Brother of the late Gerald (late Priscilla), late Donald (late Eileen), Galen (Constance), Annie (late Robert), Joyce (Elwyn), Gary (Corienne) and the late Graydon (Wendy). Grampa to Michael (Jessica), Nicole (Carey), Bradley, Ryan (Holly), Kevin, Caitlin (Ryan), Lucas, Marcus, & ­Garrett. Great-Grampa to Hailey, ­Sebastian, Nathan, Autumn, Wolf-gang, Lauren, & Derek.
Resting at Hatley United Church (Main Street, Hatley, QC) on ­Saturday, August 31st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service to follow. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lester's memory to the ­Hatley Cemetery Association, 915, Massawippi St., North Hatley, QC J0B 2C0.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
