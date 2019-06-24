|
Lillian Cinnamon, 91, of Ottawa, passed away June 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her Husband Orville, son Jeffrey and siblings, Hubert, Muriel and Lula. She is survived by children Larry (Joyce), Ruth (Lynn deceased), Dennis and Sheryl, grandchildren Christie (John) and Scott (Candice), great grandsons Druhan and Michael, and sister Tilly.
In accordance with Mom's wishes there will be a private graveside gathering for the immediate family to say goodbye.
Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or World Vision would be gratefully acknowledged.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 25, 2019