More Obituaries for Lillian Cinnamon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Cinnamon

Lillian Cinnamon Obituary
Lillian Cinnamon, 91, of Ottawa, passed away June 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She is ­predeceased by her Husband Orville, son Jeffrey and siblings, Hubert, Muriel and Lula. She is survived by children Larry (Joyce), Ruth (Lynn ­deceased), Dennis and Sheryl, ­grandchildren Christie (John) and Scott (Candice), great grandsons Druhan and Michael, and sister Tilly.
In accordance with Mom's wishes there will be a private graveside gathering for the immediate family to say goodbye.
Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or World Vision would be gratefully acknowledged.

Hulse, Playfair & McGarry
www.hpmcgarry.ca
613-233-1143
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 25, 2019
