Passed away peacefully in Farnham, on October 19th, 2020, at the age of 89, wife of the late Mathie Nelis, daughter of late Charles Brunger and Florence Ruth Gogen. Lifelong resident of Bedford.She leaves to mourn her daughters: Mary (Marcel Dupont), Elizabeth (André Jacques), Julie (Stéphane Marois), her grandchildren: Mathieu, Melissa, Monika, Tristan, Kevin, Vincent, Thomas, her nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law Jerry Greig, other relatives and dear friends. She is predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy, Charlotte, Esther, Peggy, Shirley and her brother Edward.Visitation will be held at:Complexe funéraireBROME-MISSISQUOI215 rue de la Rivière,Bedford, Qc450 248-2911complexefuneraire.caFriday, October 23rd 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. A private funeral service will take place Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the funeral home. The familly would like to thank the personnel at the CHSLD in Farnham, for all the great care rendered to Mrs. Brunger."You guys were amazing, you took such great care of our mother"In her memory donations to the Foyers Farnham would be appreciated by the family.