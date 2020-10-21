1/1
Lillian (Brunger) Nelis
1931-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in Farnham, on October 19th, 2020, at the age of 89, wife of the late Mathie Nelis, daughter of late Charles Brunger and Florence Ruth Gogen. Lifelong resident of Bedford.
She leaves to mourn her daughters: Mary (Marcel Dupont), Elizabeth (André Jacques), Julie (Stéphane Marois), her grandchildren: Mathieu, Melissa, Monika, Tristan, Kevin, Vincent, Thomas, her nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law Jerry Greig, other relatives and dear friends. She is predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy, Charlotte, Esther, Peggy, Shirley and her brother Edward.
Visitation will be held at:
Complexe funéraire
BROME-MISSISQUOI
215 rue de la Rivière,
Bedford, Qc
450 248-2911
complexefuneraire.ca
Friday, October 23rd 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. A private funeral service will take place Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the funeral home. The familly would like to thank the personnel at the CHSLD in Farnham, for all the great care rendered to Mrs. Brunger.
"You guys were amazing, you took such great care of our mother"
In her memory donations to the Foyers Farnham would be appreciated by the family.
https://fondationfoyersfarnham.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
215 rue Riviere
Bedford, QC J0J 1A0
(450) 248-3749
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi Bedford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved