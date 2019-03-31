|
|
Peacefully, at home, after an 11-year battle with cancers; Linda Ann Cork (née Lasenba) passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was a loving wife to her predeceased husband William Cork and loving mother to Spencer Berwick (Julie) and Kim Berwick-Manderson (Pat). Predeceased by her son Dexter Berwick. Survived by her stepson Ivan Cork (Penny). Cherished "G" to Tyler and Connor Manderson, Patrick Berwick, Ryan, Kyle and Kevin Cork and Tyler Kinnear. Survived by her brother Robert Lasenba and predeceased by her brother Roderick. Linda will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Cass Funeral Home, 50 Craig St., Cookshire, QC on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment at a later date in the Bury Cemetery.
Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Linda's favourite charity and love of cats, Furry Tales Rescue.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 1, 2019