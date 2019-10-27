Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ann Hughes Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Hotel Dieu in Sherbrooke on October 7, 2019 at the age of 72.
She was the loving mother of John and Maryann Beaudin. Dear grandmother of Michael and Alysha. She was predeceased by her parents Maxwell and Reta (Griffith) Hughes and her siblings Marjorie (George), Dale, Sandra (Gordie) and Lloyd. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Janet and Isabell, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Melbourne, Qc on October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.