Passed away peacefully at the Hotel Dieu in Sherbrooke on October 7, 2019 at the age of 72.
She was the loving mother of John and Maryann Beaudin. Dear grandmother of Michael and Alysha. She was predeceased by her parents Maxwell and Reta (Griffith) Hughes and her siblings Marjorie (George), Dale, Sandra (Gordie) and Lloyd. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Janet and Isabell, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Melbourne, Qc on October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 28, 2019