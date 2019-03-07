|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home in Cleveland, Qc at the age of 71. Born in Sherbrooke, she was the daughter of the late Omer Drouin and Reta Clark.
She leaves to mourn her devoted and loving husband Brian Kydd, her brother Larry Drouin (Catherine), her son Shane Kydd (Kelly), her daughter Shanna Kydd, and her youngest Corey Kydd (Jie). Linda was a loving, caring, and supportive grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Alison, Andrew and Kelsea Kydd, Liam Bowen, Tyler, Tanner and Leila Kydd. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principal S., Richmond, Qc, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed
by a graveside service at St-Anne's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society (3330 King St. West, Suite 130, Sherbrooke, QC J1L 1C9) (www.cancer.ca/) would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 8, 2019