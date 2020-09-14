It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Mary Cook on September 10, 2020 at the age of 49. Linda leaves to mourn her husband of 23 years, Brian Gillim and her most-loved son, Zachary Gillim. Linda is the daughter of Dorothy Cook (nee Woods) and the late Wendell Cook. She also leaves behind her brothers, Bill Newcombe (Mary), Wayne Cook (Kathy), her sisters Shelley Flack (Stephen), Susan Cook (Steve), Barbara Ashby, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Linda's many friends and colleagues will also miss her greatly.

As per Linda's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store