Lindsay George passed away peacefully at his home in Mansonville with his family by his side on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 60. Predeceased by his father Robert George.
He leaves to mourn his partner in life, Dorothy McNeil, his son, Zachary (Brittni), grandson, Oakley, his mother, Helen Butler as well as many other family members and friends.
Family will receive condolences Saturday, January 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 101 rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville.
Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home Chapel.
Donations to the Potton First Responders or to The George family cemetery company (Joanne George, 367 Rte de Mansonville, Mansonville, Qc J0E 1X0) would be appreciated.
For those people attending the funeral service, dressing in golf attire will be welcome.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 22, 2020