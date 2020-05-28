After a long illness Lionel passed away peacefully at the Sapiniere Long Term CHSLD of East Angus on April 28, 2020 at the age of 76. This was after a long courageous battle of Parkinson's plus. He leaves to mourn wife, Claudette Belisle, sons Steven and Danny (Isabelle), granddaughters Shany and Allyson. He will be missed by his brother James (Georgeline), sister Peggy (Yvon), (late) brother Elmer (Sheila), (late) sister Mary, (late) brother Morris (Betty). Many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Sapiniere for their compassion shown to Lionel.



