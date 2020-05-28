Lionel Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long illness Lionel passed away peacefully at the Sapiniere Long Term CHSLD of East Angus on April 28, 2020 at the age of 76. This was after a long courageous battle of Parkinson's plus. He leaves to mourn wife, Claudette Belisle, sons Steven and Danny (Isabelle), granddaughters Shany and Allyson. He will be missed by his brother James (Georgeline), sister Peggy (Yvon), (late) brother Elmer (Sheila), (late) sister Mary, (late) brother Morris (Betty). Many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Sapiniere for their compassion shown to Lionel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved