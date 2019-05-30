Home

1922 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu at the age of 96. He was predeaceased by his parents Jimmy McCutcheon and Alphonsine Labrecque.
He was the father of France (Léonard), Pauline and Grace (Robert).
He was the grandfather of Johanne (Michel), Chantal, Mylène (Jean), Stephan Jr, Kristel, Mason, Lyla, Jason, Justin, Clayton and was the great--grandfather  of 7, great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He also leaves to mourn his brothers Henri (late Pierrette), André (Marie Jeanne), and was predeceased by Rose-Alba (late Frank), Albert (late Gabrielle), Delcia (Trefflé), Lucien (Gabrielle), Paul (late Rose), and Gérard (late Georgette).
Visitation will take place at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 50 Craig St., Cookshire, QC  on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed  by the service 11 a.m. in the funeral home. 
Interment will take place at the Island Brook Cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 31, 2019
