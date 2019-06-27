Lois was a dedicated nurse at the Sherbrooke hospital for many years. She was a peaceful, quiet and caring lady to all who knew her. She had many plans for her retirement. She very much looked forward to rocking her grandchildren on the back veranda. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's slowly destroyed that along with her memory over time. Even with the disease, she refused to let go.

Our Mom was predeceased by her ­husband, Gerald - December 2005.

She leaves behind her four children: Chris (Tess), Penny (Dave), Peter - ­deceased 2002 (Jo-Ann) and Dave (Amy). Her six grandchildren: Kevin (partner), Katie (Adam), Kimberly ­(Andrew), Thomas, Peter and Jakob. And by her three, soon to be four great-­grand­children: Camden, Jordyn & ­Reagan.

The family would like to thank all the staff of the Wales Home in Richmond for the excellent care that they gave our Mom over the past 13 years.

Following her wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 28, 2019