Lorna Bernice Gunter


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorna Bernice Gunter Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Centre D'Hébergement Richmond on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in her 83rd year.
Beloved wife of the late Lorne Lyster and mother of Cecil (Suzanne), Laura, Beverley (Pierre), Tina, Wesley (Manon), Late Karen (Dave), Claire (Paul) and Jamie (Julie).
She also leaves to mourn her ­brothers and sisters Calvin (late ­Florence), Julia (Wayne), late Jack (Pat), Merlin (Mary) and the late Gary (Heather).
She was the loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 12 and a half great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at Cass ­Funeral Home, 295 Principal Street South, Richmond Quebec on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m and on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the ­funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 7, 2019
