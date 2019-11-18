Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Belknap Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna May Belknap Powers


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna May Belknap Powers Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Lorna May Belknap Powers.
As a result of a fall in the early hours on Sunday, Lorna was hospitalized with a dislocated shoulder and multiple fractures from her hip to her knee. Lorna received last rites on Monday evening prior to succumbing to her ­injuries on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Lorna spent her final hours comfortable and surrounded by the love and support of her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Lorna will be remembered for being a caring and giving person, and for her great sense of humor.
Lorna is survived by her husband ­Lionel. Daughters Lorilee, Karen, and Kristal. 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lorna would have appreciated that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to:
St. Paul's United Church, 211 Pine St., Magog, Quebec J1X 2H8.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -