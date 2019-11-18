|
It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Lorna May Belknap Powers.
As a result of a fall in the early hours on Sunday, Lorna was hospitalized with a dislocated shoulder and multiple fractures from her hip to her knee. Lorna received last rites on Monday evening prior to succumbing to her injuries on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Lorna spent her final hours comfortable and surrounded by the love and support of her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Lorna will be remembered for being a caring and giving person, and for her great sense of humor.
Lorna is survived by her husband Lionel. Daughters Lorilee, Karen, and Kristal. 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lorna would have appreciated that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to:
St. Paul's United Church, 211 Pine St., Magog, Quebec J1X 2H8.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 19, 2019