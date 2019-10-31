|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanna Louise Edgecombe (née Maysenhoelder) on October 27, 2019 at age 75, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Louise leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years Harold (aka Harry), daughter Joanna (Jim), son Jason (Sheila), grandchildren Jack, Tyler, Evan, Ryan, Ella and Emmett and her brother Jim. She is predeceased by her brother Peter.
Louise was born in Montreal, Quebec and raised in Sherbrooke where she originally met Harry. Harry & Louise married and stayed in the Montreal area to raise their family before moving to Ontario in 1984. Many years later they moved to Niagara on the Lake where they continued to reside and still operate a family restaurant business. Louise was an honest, strong-willed and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She touched many lives through her career as a Registered Nurse Assistant (RNA) and later as a daycare worker. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays and Raptors, crocheting and the many trips to Fallsview with Margaret. Louise will be missed by her extended family and friends in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes, there will be no formal service however donations to the special team at Hospice Niagara would be appreciated (www.hospiceniagara.ca).
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 1, 2019