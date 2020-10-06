Lydia Ham-May, of Baldwin's Mills, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Sherbrooke at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Wilson May, who passed away in April of 2017. She will be missed by her two children, Gregory (Maureen) and Gillian (Michael), two grandchildren, Chyanne and Kassandra, as well as many friends and other relatives.

Lydia was predeceased by two sisters, Vonda Bowen and Lorna Kemp, and remained very close to their families. As a young woman, she was a teacher in Georgeville before marrying Wilson. The two met at a card party and their 69th wedding anniversary would have been this September 30th. Together, Wilson and Lydia built their family a home in Baldwin's Mills where they tended a magnificent flower and vegetable garden.

Throughout her life, Lydia poured her efforts into many causes, whether in the neighborhood or on the school council. She was passionate about genealogy - she served as a source of knowledge for family and friends and actively contributed historical photographs and pieces to local museums. She was a tireless volunteer with groups including the Lake Lester Ladies Group, the Horticultural Society of Ayer's Cliff, and the Quebec Farmers Association. Later in life she continued her passions, picking berries and dutifully volunteering at the Coaticook Ressourcerie.

The family extends a special thank you to the relatives and friends who offered assistance through her last years and to the personnel on the 6th floor of the Hotel-Dieu hospital.

Loved ones are invited to the burial at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Stanstead on Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crystal Lake Cemetery, 2250 Ch. Curtis, Stanstead Est, Quebec, J0B 3E0.



