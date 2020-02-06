|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Lyman was predeceased by his parents Stephen Henderson and Hazel Walker as well as his brother Jeffrey.
Lyman leaves to mourn his beloved wife Ella Lloyd, his son Earl, his daughter Stephanie and his brothers and sisters, Lynn (Betty-Ann), Penny (Allan), Wellman and Wendy as well as his many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Island Brook Protestant Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 7, 2020