Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
­Island Brook Protestant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman Stephen Henderson


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyman Stephen Henderson Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Lyman was predeceased by his parents Stephen Henderson and Hazel Walker as well as his brother Jeffrey.

Lyman leaves to mourn his beloved wife Ella Lloyd, his son Earl, his daughter Stephanie and his brothers and sisters, Lynn (Betty-Ann), Penny (Allan), Wellman and Wendy as well as his many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. 

A graveside service will be held at ­Island Brook Protestant Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -