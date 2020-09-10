At the CSSS-IUGS pavillon St-Vincent, September 8, 2020, at the age of 95 years, passed away Mrs. Madeleine Desruisseaux Trussler, wife of the late Mr. Eric Trussler, daughter of the late Anna Meunier and the late Émilien Desruisseaux. She resided in Sherbrooke.

The family will receive condolences at the Coopérative funéraire de l'Estrie, Salon Lennoxville, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke J1M 1T9, Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interment of ashes will be held at Malvern Cemetery.

Mrs. Desruisseaux leaves to mourn her daughters Sandra Beaudry (Robert Beaudry) and Betty-Ann Meyers (Craig Meyers); her grandchildren: Jennyfer (François Delisle), Louise (Jonathan Beaudette), Sébastien and Marianne (Simon Parent) as well as her great-grandchildren: Xavier, Philippe, Nathaniel, Anadra, Dahlia and Myles. She also leaves her nephews, nieces, other family and friends who were very dear to her.

The family would like to thank all the personnel at the CHSLD St-Vincent for the good care provided.

