It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on April 3rd, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario at the age of 90 years. She was married to the late William Ashley McLellan for almost 54 years.

She was the 5th daughter of the late Arthur Rivest and the late Antonia Jolin.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Sherief Massoud) and Caroline (Michel Lamarche); her grandchildren, Lisa (Pouya), Andrea (Michal), Eric (Angela), Patrick, and Stephanie (Sahil); her sisters, Marielle (late Michel) and Rita (late Louis) and her sister-in-law Alice McLellan as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

She is predeceased by her sisters Aurore (late Sylvio), Thérèse (late Bill), her brother Camil (late Jacqueline Legault: Jacqueline Sorenson), her sister-in-law Patricia (late Gilles Pelletier; Stephen Dickie) and her brother-in-law Douglas McLellan (Alice).

Madeleine was born on Sept. 10th, 1929 in Amos and was raised in Malartic. She graduated in 1956 from the nursing program at Hôtel Dieu of Sherbrooke. She practiced nursing over a period of 30 years in various clinical areas, including genetic research at the CHUS.

She changed career paths in her early 50's and became a real estate agent for Century 21. After retirement, Madeleine and Ashley opened an antique shop (Victoria Antiques) in Lennoxville. They enjoyed attending auctions finding new pieces to refinish. Madeleine also enjoyed entertaining and was known for her pies and cinnamon buns. After 40 years of living in the Eastern Townships, Ashley and Madeleine moved to Ottawa in 2009.

Madeleine always kept her love of life and her winning smile even with the struggles of living with Alzheimer's.

Because of present events, there is no funeral service at this time. If you wish, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Autism Society is appreciated.



