Madelyn Bullock Curtis
1928–2020
We are saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Madelyn Bullock Curtis, at the Magog Hospital, on October 24, 2020, at the age of 92. Dear wife of the late Raymond Curtis from Stanstead.

Mrs. Bullock leaves to mourn her son Jim (Judy), her daughter Mary (Dave), her grandchildren, her great grandchildren as well as her nieces Carolyn Parent, Lois St-Hilaire and Kathy Cass. She also leaves many other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
