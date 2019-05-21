Marjorie Ursula Gordon (Gilbert) passed away on April 23, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta after a lengthly battle with congestive heart failure.

Mother, sister, grandmother, teacher and friend only begin to describe what encompassed Marjorie. She was a kind, selfless Christian who spent her years in the service of others, having been a teacher for many years. Right up till her passing, Marjorie continued to bless those around her with the gentle wisdom only a teacher could have. Her loving and kind nature is only surpassed by her fortitude, sheer strength and her willingness to live life unapologetically.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Wendy Bourgeau (Randy), her grandchildren Rebecca Bourgeau, Mackenzie Bourgeau, Emily McNamara (Dale) and her brother Ellery Gilbert (Judy).

Marjorie is predeceased by her parents Esther and Roscoe Gilbert (Lancaster), her sister Arlie Lammeren (Dale), her brothers Lorne and Lloyd, her daughter Kathleen Ann McNamara and her son Randy Allan Gordon.