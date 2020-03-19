|
In his 79th year, at Grace Village, Sherbrooke, Que., Malcolm "Mac" Fraser, highly respected and much-loved Cookshire farmer, postmaster and community leader, peacefully passed into eternal rest on March 16th, 2020 following a long illness.
Born on August 25th, 1941, in Cookshire, Malcolm Jared Fraser (affectionately known to his siblings as "Moose") was the 4th of the 12 children of Donald Alexander Fraser and Alice Elizabeth Margaret Hood.
He leaves in mourning his wife Doreen Tryon; his son Tim (Maria Muñoz); his siblings: the late Marina (Richard Tracy), June (the late Gordon Patterson), John (Merle Dunn), Winston (the late Rebecca Humphrey), Marilyn (Phil Reed), Stevens (Rebecca Ulrich), Warren (Rose Bird), Karen (George Jackson), Diane (Richard Keet), David (Nadia Chebki and the late Bertina Benitez), and James (Carol Alette); his former wife Janice Curtis; his sister-in-law Linda (Georges Robitaille) plus many other relatives and countless friends.
Due to current restrictive measures relating to the COVID-19 situation, the funeral service will be held at a later date.
Donations to the Dr. Klinck Fund of the Grace Village Care Foundation will be gratefully accepted.
His wife Doreen and the Fraser family wish to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the compassionate care that Mac received from the staff of Grace Village and Grace Christian Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020