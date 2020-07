Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away, at the Wales Home, Cleveland, QC, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Erskine and beloved mother to Margie (Gerry Hamel).



A private service was held at the Steve L. Elkas Complex and the ashes will be buried at the Knowlton Cemetery at a later date.

