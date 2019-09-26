|
|
Margaret Hanora Hornby (née Buck) passed away on September 12, 2019 after an extended illness. Margaret is reunited with her beloved and devoted late husband Daniel Hornby, who passed away nine months ago.
Proud mother of Brian (Jennifer) and dearest grandmother to Lauren.
Predeceased by her parents John Buck and Alice Doonan, by sisters Madeleine and Mary and brothers Maurice (Normande), Lewis, Francis (Janine), and Edward (Margot). Survived by her brothers John (Mario), Daniel (Jeanne), sister-in-law Anna Buck (widow of Lewis), brothers-in-law Marcel Legault (widower of Mary), Richard Hornby (Georgina), George Hornby (Marjolaine) and her many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born and grew up in West Shefford, Québec. After meeting and marrying Daniel, they settled in Magog, Québec where Daniel worked at Dominion Textile (C.S. Brooks). Following Daniel's retirement, she enjoyed their days together with family and friends, and telling everyone about the accomplishments of her wonderful granddaughter.
Heartfelt thanks to the fourth floor staff at the Centre d'Hébergement - CSSS de Memphrémagog for their compassionate care.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Complexe funéraire Ledoux (www.ledouxmagog.com). Cremation has taken place. A service for Margaret and Daniel will take place on October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Église Saint-Patrice, 115 Merry St. North, Magog with a reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their names to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the Fondation de l'Hôpital de Magog.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 27, 2019