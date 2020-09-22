It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our Mom, Margaret Minnie Markwell Hamilton, in her 98th year.

Margaret was born May 14, 1923, in the town of Baldwin Mills, Quebec.

Margaret lived in Stanstead, Quebec during the latter years of her life. Surrounded by family and many friends. Enjoying their visits dearly.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents Alfred Melvin Markwell and Lena Stella Drew Markwell, her daughter Tanya Rose, her son James Douglas, her husband Anson Claude Hamilton, her son Dale Royce.

She was also predeceased by her loving brothers; Stanley Markwell, Roy Markwell, Loren Markwell and sisters: Clarabell Markwell Belknap, Ivadell Markwell Woolerton, Winifred Markwell Lyon, Flora Markwell Chamberlain.

Margaret leaves her children Rodger, Lionel, William, their wives, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who will miss seeing her welcoming smile.

Margaret is now reunited with all those who went on before her. Her husband Anson, their children Tanya and James and Dale, and is now in their loving embrace, and of her parents Alfred Melvin Markwell and Lena Stella Drew, and all her brothers and sisters.

Margaret now awaits our arrival, and for the time, when we all will be together again for eternity. Mom, we long for the time when we will be reunited again. Your family will miss you until then.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff who loved and cared for Mom in her final years. Anyone wishing to make donations can do so in Margaret's name to the Manoir Stanstead Retirement home at 496 Rue Dufferin, Stanstead, Qc J0B 3E0.

Margaret will be interned at Crystal Lake Cemetery. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, no formal gathering will take place. A celebration of life will be announced when possible in the near future.

Margaret will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her.

Love and will miss you MOM...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store