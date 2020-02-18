|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS-Hotel Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Margaret was the daughter of the late Eva Whittall and the late Owen Norreys Harrington Owens and was living in Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), QC.
Family and friends will gather at
St. George's Anglican Church, 84 Queen St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be held at the Mount Royal Cemetery, Montreal, at a later date.
Margaret is survived by her sister-in-law Alison Ramsay Owens (the late Owen Owens); her nieces and nephews and their families; as well as many friends. Other than her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brothers: the late Richard, the late Robert (late Pamela Clarke, late Muriel Robinson-Brophy) and the late Owen (Alison Ramsay).
As a memorial tribute, donations to the to the St. George's Anglican Church In Memorium Fund, P.O. Box 37 Lennoxville, Sherbrooke, QC, J1M 1Z3 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020