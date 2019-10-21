Home

Marguerite "Maggie" Wraight

Marguerite "Maggie" Wraight Obituary
Marguerite "Maggie" Bernice Wraight (Morrison) aged 79 passed away peacefully on Thursday, ­October 17th, 2019 at the Brome-­Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in ­Cowansville QC with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; son Brian and his wife, Ann and their two sons, Bradley and Kieran and her ­daughter, Gladys and her husband, Sean and their two daughters, Emily and Megan. She also leaves to mourn her sister, Norma and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to Shirley and Bob Arnett for being such kind and ­caring friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in December at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019
