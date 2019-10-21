|
Marguerite "Maggie" Bernice Wraight (Morrison) aged 79 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville QC with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; son Brian and his wife, Ann and their two sons, Bradley and Kieran and her daughter, Gladys and her husband, Sean and their two daughters, Emily and Megan. She also leaves to mourn her sister, Norma and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to Shirley and Bob Arnett for being such kind and caring friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in December at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019