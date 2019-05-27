In Cleveland, on May 24th 2019, at age 94 years and 10 months, surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away MARIA-ANTONIA van RUITENBEEK VERHOEF.

She left to mourn her husband, Gilbert Sr Verhoef and her children Walter (Jocelyne Chagnon), Barbara (feu Gaétan Riel), Hank (Manon Pelletier) John (Jocelyne ­Rondeau), Tom (Pascale Arès), Gilbert Jr (Colleen Long) Louis (Linda Larivée), Peggy (feu Michel Noël, Paul Labrecque) and Gerry (John Hollands), 20 grandchildren and their consorts, 25 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. In the Netherlands she is survived by her sister Riek van Ruitenbeek, her 3 sisters-in-law Greet Verhoef-Schouten, Corrie Verhoef-Wantenaar and Riek Hartman-van Ruitenbeek and also by her brother-in-law Hein Verhoef.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home (295 Principale St. S. Richmond, QC) on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, May 31 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service at the St-Bibiane Catholique Church Richmond at 11 a.m.

Many thanks to the staff of Résidence and CHSLD Wales Home for their ­compassion and excellent care.

As a sympathy, a donation to the Foundation of the Wales Home would be ­appreciated.

www.waleshome.ca Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 28, 2019