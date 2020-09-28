Marielle Hevey peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at BMP Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Lisa (Mathew), Elizabeth (Patrick) and Virginia (Chad). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jenna, Lauren, Erin, Bradley, Alexandre, Amelia and Eva. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 Knowlton Rd., Knowlton. Masks are mandatory.

A special thank you to all the staff at BMP Hospital and the first responders. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

