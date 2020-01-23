|
We, her family, are profoundly saddened to announce the passing of a beautiful human being. Predeceased by her husband, Cook and son, Bruce and seven brothers and sisters. Survived by sons Bob (Rasa), John (Lyne) and Andy (Monique), her brother Bill (Gaby), her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of the Emergency/Outdoor team at the former Sherbrooke Hospital. Above all else she was a devoted, caring Mom and the cornerstone of our family. She loved and was loved. Mom exhibited incredible courage, dignity, trust and faith in her final days. She showed us how it is done.
At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Interment of the ashes will take place in the spring.
Rest in peace, sweet mother.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 24, 2020