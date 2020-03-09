|
A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, and born to the late Francis and Sarah Gelinas, Marilyn died peacefully at home in Ottawa. Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband Reginald Page and is survived by her brother Brady (Maureen) and her sister Margaret. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Geoffrey (Teresa), Karen (Denis), Sally (Eric), Deanna (Randy) and Fran (Colin). Her care, wisdom and humour will be especially missed by her grandchildren: Jacob, Benjamin, Sean, Charles, Michel, Stephanie, Valerie, Alex, Daniel, James, Ben, Toby, Max and Gage. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Marilyn attended Sherbrooke High School and then trained as a nurse at The Montreal General Hospital. While in Sherbrooke, she was actively involved with The Girl Guides, the IODE and volunteering at Sherbrooke Elementary School. She enjoyed teaching knitting and traveling the world with those she loved. Ever the passionate knitter she has created masterpieces that will forever be loved.
A special thanks is extended to St. Elizabeth's Palliative Care Home Team who made it possible for Marilyn to die with great dignity at home with her loved ones.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in Ottawa when the tulips bloom.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020