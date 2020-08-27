1/1
Marilyn J. (Moffat) Goodfellow
1934–2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Marilyn J. Goodfellow (née Moffat).
Our mother passed away at the age of 86 at the CHUS-Hotel Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC, on August 13, 2020.
Marilyn Goodfellow (née Moffat) leaves to mourn her loving children: Louise, Deborah (Derrick Jewlal), Shari (Alain Vermette), David and Teresa (Martin Fournier); her grandchildren: Rob, Jamie, Christopher, Alexander, Ashlee, Samuel, Jayden, Benjamin, Matthew and Joey; her great-grandsons: Avery and Beckett; her brothers: the late Rev. R. Deane Moffat (Rev. Doreen Keet), Wallace Moffat (Patsy Keet), Barry Moffat (Patricia Catchpaw); her brothers and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Lothrop (the late Nelson Lothrop), Norma Brown (the late Clifford Brown), the late Noreen McCune née Goodfellow, Joan Watt (Andy Watt), the late John Goodfellow (the late Gloria Laughren), and Clifford Goodfellow (Sandra McCoubrey); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
A graveside service will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Magog, QC on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., the Rev. Lee Ann Hogle officiating.




Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
