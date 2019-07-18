Home

Marilyn McMahon Enright


1929 - 2019
At the Villa Bonheur, Granby on Friday, July 12, 2019, Mrs. Marilyn McMahon Enright In her 90th year. She was the wife of the late Martin Enright, living in Bromont.
She is survived by her children: Carl (Sharon Salls), Dale (Christina Woodworth), and Julie (Earl Kaplin); her ­grandchildren: Donovan (Michelle Bonot), Kortney (Dave Tompkins), Colin (Lyndsay Cave), Kate (Christopher Giczewski), Cody, and Lexi: her 7 great-grandchildren: Adele and Lucas Tompkins, Cael, Lauryn, and Amelia Enright, and Olivia and Sam Giczewski; her brother and sisters: ­Hartley (Jane Pacholka), Marie, Monica (the late Anthony Sgro), and Kathy (the late Bill Robertson); her sisters-in-law: Agnes (the late Dennis Keenan), and Rolande (the late Joseph Enright); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was ­predeceased by her brother Owen, her sisters Mildred (the late Gaston Tétreault) and Anne, and her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth McMahon.
Her family wishes to thank her niece, Diane Tétreault; her companions Lise, Mayana, Micheline, Nathalie, and Gemma; and the staff of the Villa Bonheur, in particular Dr. Roy and Nancy Fortin for the good care she received.
Friends and family may call at Les Résidences Funéraires Bessette in Bromont on Sunday, July 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Monday, July 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the St. François-Xavier Church in Bromont, and interment at the St. François-Xavier Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Parkinson Québec would be ­appreciated by the family. www.parkinsonquebec.ca/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 19, 2019
