After a valiant battle with cancer Marilyn passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 58.
Beloved daughter of the late Arnold (Mac) Picken and the late Vera Picken (Drake). Beloved sister of Elizabeth 'Betty' (Ken), Stuart, Gary (Sue) and Nancy. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward and Bruce. Marilyn was an aunt and great aunt and will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews and family.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020