|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Wales Home in Richmond QC. Beloved wife of the late Forrest Wright.
Loving and devoted mother of Jean, Mae (Arnie Eastcott), Jim, Lloyd (Carol Whitehead) and Dale.
Grandmother of Jennie Eastcott (Dave Summers), Christopher and Gregory Wright.
She will also be missed by her niece, cousins, many close friends and neighbours.
The family will be receiving condolences at the École Jean-XXIII, 1862 Dublin, in Inverness on Saturday, November 16th (visits from 7 to 9 p.m.), and Sunday, November 17th (visits from 10 a.m.) followed by a funeral service at the Anglican Church of the Ascension in Inverness, at 11 a.m. and the burial at Christ Church Cemetery (Lower Ireland) in St-Jean-de-Brébeuf.
Special thanks to the dedicated employees of the Wales Home for the compassion, care and kindness shown to Mom and our family.
Anyone wishing to make donations in memory of Mom, please consider the MCDC- Megantic Community Foundation. 906 Mooney Street West, Thetford Mines, Quebec, G6G 6H2.
Arrangements entrusted to:
COMPLEXE FUNÉRAIRE JACQUES COUTURE
1529 des Érables, Plessisville QC
PHONE: 819-362-2155
FAX: 819-365-4927
www.complexefunerairejacquescouture.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 15, 2019