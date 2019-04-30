It is with sadness that the family of Marjorie Elizabeth ­Edwards wish to announce her peaceful passing on April 28th, 2019 at her residence, the Maplewood Retirement Community, Ottawa, Ontario with family by her side.

Born on July 15th, 1926 in Campbellton, New Brunswick to mother, Lillian Edwards (nee McKee) and father, Leslie Allan Edwards.

She was predeceased by her first husband, N.G. (Ted) ­Bennett in 1994 after 41 years of marriage and by her second love, Gleason Painter in 2010.

Marjorie spent her early years on the family farm in Escuminac, Quebec on the Gaspe coast growing up with her younger brother, Douglas.

She earned her teaching diploma in 1949 and first taught in Val Cartier and ­Val-D'or, Quebec.

Moving to Bury, Quebec for a teaching position at Bury High School proved to be life changing as she met Ted Bennett and married in 1952.

A busy farm life experience and three children later she returned to teaching in 1964 and retired from the profession in 1983 at the Alexander Galt Regional High School in Lennoxville, Quebec. Marjorie enjoyed being involved in rural ­community events, organizing and reporting on them in the Sherbrooke Record. Numerous local gatherings like card parties, dances and suppers ­benefited from her ability to organize and motivate. She loved music, dancing and old-fashioned kitchen parties. Marjorie resided at the St. Francis Manor Lennoxville prior to moving to Ottawa area to be closer to family.

She leaves to mourn her three children, David (Gail), Bruce (Debi), Dorothy (Ernest) and grandchildren Colin, Fiona, Charlie, Sara, Daniel, sister-in-law Verla (Douglas) and numerous extended family of cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank all the staff and personnel of the St. Francis Manor and the Maplewood Retirement Community for their excellent care and ­compassion bestowed on Marjorie during her aging years.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, ­Sherbrooke, (Lennoxville) Quebec on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a celebration of her life to immediately follow at the Cass Chapel. A ­private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bown Cemetery Fund (C/O Dennis Herring 106 rue Planche, Cookshire, Quebec JOB 1M0) would be appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 1 to May 22, 2019