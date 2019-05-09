|
|
At the CHUS-Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, QC, on Friday May 3rd, at the age of 63, passed away Marlene Woodard, beloved wife of Ronald Sydney Barnes. Daughter of Albertine Allen and the late Merton Woodard, daughter-in-law of James Barnes and late Eillen Farrel.
She also leaves to mourn her children, Beverly Ann Barnes (Mike Greenwood), Brenda Emily Barnes (Mathieu Ostiguy) and Keith Ronald Barnes (Samantha Wykes), her grandchildren, Bryan Wilson (Katalina Smith), Daniel Wilson (Jennifer Corey), Julia Wilson, Dylan Sansfaçon Barnes, Kadie Barnes and Camille Ostiguy, her great-grandchild Jacob Wilson, her brothers, Kevin Woodard and Loren Woodard (Cathy Woodard), her late sister Linda Woodard, her sister-in-law Linda Dupuis Barnes (Yves Dupuis), numerous nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in Mansonville on Wednesday, May 15th, at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the www.cancer.ca or the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.com would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY FUNERAL HOME
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 10, 2019