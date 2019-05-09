Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desourdy inc
4 Vale Perkins
Mansonville, QC J0E 1X0
450-292-3204
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene (Woodard) Barnes


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene (Woodard) Barnes Obituary
At the CHUS-Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, QC, on Friday May 3rd, at the age of 63, passed away Marlene Woodard, beloved wife of Ronald Sydney Barnes. ­Daughter of Albertine Allen and the late Merton Woodard, daughter-in-law of James Barnes and late Eillen Farrel.

She also leaves to mourn her children, Beverly Ann Barnes (Mike Greenwood), Brenda Emily Barnes (Mathieu Ostiguy) and Keith Ronald Barnes (Samantha Wykes), her grandchildren, Bryan Wilson (Katalina Smith), Daniel Wilson­ ­(Jennifer Corey), Julia Wilson, Dylan Sansfaçon Barnes, Kadie Barnes and Camille Ostiguy, her great-grandchild Jacob Wilson, her brothers, Kevin Woodard and Loren Woodard (Cathy Woodard), her late sister Linda Woodard, her sister-in-law Linda Dupuis Barnes (Yves Dupuis), numerous nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in ­Mansonville on Wednesday, May 15th, at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the www.cancer.ca or the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.com would be ­appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY FUNERAL HOME
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries