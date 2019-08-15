|
|
Maro Jay 'Hap' Ladd passed away peacefully in Knowlton, Quebec on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in his 95th year.
Hap was the son of Jay Maro Ladd and Edna Alta Hooper and was predeceased by his wife Ginger (Agnes Chartrand McLaren), his sons Richard and Robert, and his daughter-in-law Charmaine.
Hap will be missed by his sons Terry (Diane) and Tim (Suzanne), sisters-in-law Joyce and Phyllis, daughter-in-law Bev Webster, his grandchildren Troy (Jennifer), Melissa (Bryan), Damien (Kimberly), Serena (Angie), Chris, Andrew (Shannon), Chris (Cynthia), his great-granddaughter Charlie and many nephews and nieces.
Hap is especially remembered by his many relatives and good friends, notably Peter and Yvonne Zindel, Louise Emmanuel, as well as the families of Wilfred Jones and of Bruce Jones. A special thank you to the staff at Manoir Lac Brome and Excelsoins (Knowlton House) who provided care, friendship and comfort to Hap during his final years. We thank you all for what you have meant to him.
Hap was born in Bondville, Quebec. He shared many stories about growing up on the Maple Farm with his five siblings - Leila, Vera, Doris, Dean and Gordy and where he earned the nickname 'Happy'. In 1943 Hap joined Bell Canada before enlisting in the Canadian Air Force. Hap also served with the Canadian Army at Fort Benning, Georgia.
He met Ginger while stationed at the military base in Kingston. After the war, Hap returned to the Eastern Townships where he continued working at Bell Canada until his retirement in 1984.
Hap was an avid horticulturalist with an amazing green thumb. In his youth, he played hockey (goaler and defense) with the Knowlton Academy. Later on Hap enjoyed curling, playing golf, watching sports, as well as following the financial markets. For years, Hap was an active community member serving as an elder at the Granby United Church, a St. John's Ambulance instructor, a member of Kiwanis and the Canadian Legion, as well as a lifelong Mason.
Family and friends will be welcomed on Friday, August 23rd from 7 p.m. to 9 pm.., preceded by a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. at the
Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 Knowlton Rd., Knowlton, Qc. A second visitation will be held at the Granby United Church, 101 Rue Principale, Granby on Saturday, August 24th at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m., which will be officiated by Reverend David Lefneski. Interment will be at the Pine Wood Cemetery.
Maro was a kind, humble and generous person who readily provided support and guidance when needed. Hap will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Brome-Missisquoi Hospital and the Granby United Church.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, 2019